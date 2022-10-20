Kriti Sanon's Diwali Bash: Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan & Others Add Glitter To The Party

Kriti Sanon who made her acting debut with Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti in 2014, has established herself as one of the versatile actresses in the film industry. The leading lady recently hosted a Diwali bash which was attended by her some of her close friends and colleagues from Bollywood.

The party host warmly welcomed the guests and made sure that the evening turned out to be memorable for them.

Kriti Sanon And Nupur Sanon The hosts for the evening Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur, dazzled bright and how! While the Mimi actress looked strikingly beautiful in a black anarkali, her sibling mesmerised everyone in a red ethnic outfit. Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Celebrity couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal made a dashing entry together at Kriti's Diwali party. The latter glittered in a golden-hued satin saree as she lovingly posed with her better-half Varun. Ananya Panday The Liger actress was all smiles for the camera and looked drop-dead gorgeous in a glittering lehenga. Kartik Aaryan The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star graced the party in a white kurta pyjama and looked handsome as always. Nushrratt Bharuccha Nushrratt Bharuccha left everyone spellbound in a powdery white lehenga ensemble.

Other Bollywood celebrities who marked their presence at Kriti's Diwali celebrations included names like Aditya Roy Kapur, Sunny Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Ektaa Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa to name a few.

Workwise, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya, the trailer of which the makers unveiled on Wednesday (October 19, 2022). Besides this, she will also be seen in Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada and Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff. The actress also essays a pivotal role in Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush.