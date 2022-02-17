Kriti Sanon’s Look In Sajid Nadiwadwala’s Bachchhan Paandey Out Now

Fresh off the success of Mimi, Kriti Sanon is all set to take on another meaty role in Sajid Nadiadwala's highly anticipated action-comedy Bachchhan Paandey. Essaying the role of Myra Devekar, an aspiring director who sets out on a quest to film a gripping gangster biopic with a real-life gangster, Bachchhan Paandey, Kriti gets raw, real and adventurous with this one.

After Housefull 4, Kriti and Akshay reunite for this film and going by the recent poster their camaraderie and chemistry in the film promises to leave audiences hooked. Kriti had earlier mentioned how it's always a fun environment on set with Akshay where the entire team comes together as a family. Her character Myra in the film gets caught by Bachchhan Paandey and what happens next in this twist of tale takes us on a roller coaster ride. Take a look at the actress' character poster from the movie.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey headlined by Akshay Kumar, takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals, top-notch action choreography, an unconventional background score and stellar performances by a talented ensemble star cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchhan Paandey marks the fourth collaboration of Akshay Kumar with Farhad Samji after Entertainment, Housefull 3 and Housefull 4. Expect a hasee and goli filled holi as the film is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March 2022.