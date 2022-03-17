Kriti Sanon Says Most Male Actors Were Not Willing To Do Films In Which She Had A Bigger Role

Kriti Sanon in her recent interview with a leading tabloid, revealed that after Mimi, many male actors would turn down films in which she had a bigger role than time. The actress was further all praise for her Bachchhan Paandey co-star Akshay Kumar and said that he is not insecure about anyone. She added that what he did in Atrangi Re was commendable.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress told Indian Express, "There are very, very few who would let others share screen space equally. I've been in situations where most men were not willing to do a film where 60% was me and 40% was a male actor's role. Nobody was willing to do it. So, I obviously think that these things need to change a little. What Akshay did in Atrangi Re was so commendable. It was a small but good role. Akshay is so not insecure of anyone, and plays his part honestly."

Kriti said that she doesn't want to be typecast and recalled how she was mostly offered small town girl roles post Bareilly Ki Barfi. The actress said that things are changing now for her as filmmakers now approach her and ask what kind of movies she wants to do.

The actress told the news portal, "I am now able to tell people what I want to do, what world I would want to get in, or I'd love to play a grey character. This change is really nice to see. Sometimes, it happens so gradually that you don't even realise."

Speaking about how she chooses her projects, Kriti said that it's her her instinct which guides her to choose certain films.

Workwise, Kriti Sanon is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey in which she essays the role of a budding filmmaker who decides to make a movie on a dreaded gangster.