KRK Takes A Jibe At Salman Khan, Aamir Khan And Shah Rukh Khan, Says Their Reign Over Bollywood Is Over

Film critic and actor Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is often known for his controversial tweets wherein he does not shy away from taking digs against some well-known Bollywood biggies. In his latest tweet, the actor took jibes at three Khans of Bollywood namely Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. The film critic stated that their rule in the industry is over.

Kamaal R Khan shared two tweets wherein he can be seen saying how the Khans' foothold in the industry is over. In the first tweet, the Deshdrohi actor can be seen stating in Hindi that time waits for no one. He added that the Mughals and the Britishers could not rule India for long and similarly compares the situation with the Khans wherein he says that the reign of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in Bollywood is also over. KRK furthermore calls the three superstars to be 'egoistic' in the tweet.

The film critic then shared another tweet wherein he wrote that according to Islam, jealousy and ego are the two things that ultimately lead to a person's doom. The Bigg Boss 3 contestant then adds how these two things are present in Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. The actor then says that this has resulted in their destruction. Take a look at his two tweets.

वक़्त किसी का नहीं है! वक़्त आना जाना है! मुगलों और अंग्रेजों की बादशाहत हिन्दुस्तान पर नहीं रही! और घमंडी खानों की बादशाहत bollywood पर नहीं रही! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 6, 2022

इस्लाम में कहा गया है, कि घमंड और जलन, दोनों ही इंसान के पतन का सबसे बड़ा कारण है! Bollywood के खानों में घमंड और जलन कूट कूट कर भरा हुवा था! तो ज़ाहिर सी बात है, इनका पतन होना ही था! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 6, 2022

Kamaal R Khan's tweet was presumably directed to the fact that the past few movies of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan received a rather lukewarm response at the box office and from the critics. Their movies like Zero, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Dabangg 3, Antim: The Final Truth and Thugs Of Hindostan were not that successful either at the box office or from the response from the critics. However, the loyal fan base of the three Khans defended the megastars and lashed out at KRK for his statements. One of the netizens stated, "You (KRK) are one of the rarest people who can boil a person's blood and get on his nerves at the same time. I know one person can't be the majority all the time but the Khans will reign for a long time cause they're not done yet. Don't ever compare them to the Britishers it won't be good."