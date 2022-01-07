Kubbra Sait Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'I'm Alright, Resting And Watching TV'

Just when the film industry was getting back on its feet after two years, the sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases has raised a concern among everyone. With news of Bollywood celebrities testing positive everyday, the chances of returning back to normalcy looks bleak at the moment. After Swara Bhasker, Kubbra Sait has shared with her fans that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The actress revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 after initially testing negative. Kubbra took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Hello beautiful peeps, First & foremost #maskup. Second of first, I've tested positive with mild/asymptomatic COVID-19."

Kubbra urged all those who came in contact with her to run a home test, stay indoors and take a break as they might be a carrier of the virus and spread the infection.

She continued, "If we were in contact with me please run a home test...(so that we don't already burdened testing system). I still haven't received the results from the lab it's been 36 hours), else better stay indoors and take a break. You may not even realise you're a carrier (at this stage)."

Sait also shared an update on her heath and wrote, "I'm alright. Resting and watching TV. Stay calm state of mind, consume lots of fluid and watch little TV and phone."

Workwise, Kubbra was last seen on the American science fiction TV series Foundation.