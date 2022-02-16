Kumar Sanu Says Bappi Lahiri Had A Big Heart; 'The World Is Going To Miss Him A Lot'

The news of legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri's passing away has come as a huge jolt to the Indian film industry and fans across the globe. He had been in hospital for a month, where he was being treated for multiple health issues. Kumar Sanu in a chat with a leading tabloid reacted to the news of his demise.

Speaking to ETimes, the singer said, "Bappi Da was a music director who used to never teach the song to me. He would sing it once and tell me, 'Abhi tu gaa'. He used to make it so easy for the singers. He used to give singers space to experiment and be creative. The world is going to miss him a lot."

Kumar Sanu remembered Bappi Lahiri as an exemplary human being and said that he had a big heart. The popular singer further shared that the 'Disco Dancer' singer used to laugh a lot and loved feeding people, adding that his entire family was like him.

Explaining why the 'Disco King' stood out from the rest for him, Kumar Sanu explained that his music had simplicity and newness and that he also introduced a lot of new musical instruments. He said that Bappi Lahiri gave opportunities to a lot of new singers as a music dancer and the fact that he delivered many musical gems spoke volumes about him and his work.

Further, Kumar recalled his experience of working with the legendary musician and said, "Working with Bappi Da was always fun. Be it in the studio or in front of the microphone, there was never a time when we would not be laughing over something."

On being asked to name his favourite Bappi Lahiri song, Kumar Sanu said that while all of his songs have a special place in his heart, the one crooned by Kumar Sanu himself called 'Thehre Hue Paani Mein Kankar Na Maar' is closest to his heart.