Kunal Kapoor And Wife Naina Welcome Baby Boy; Actor Says 'We Thank God For Our Abundant Blessings'

Actor Kunal Kapoor and his wife Naina Bachchan have been blessed with a baby boy. The actor took to his Instagram page to share this happy news with his fans and industry pals.

The Rang De Basanti actor shared a note that read, "To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings."

Congratulatory messages poured in for the new parents as soon as this post went viral on social media. Kunal's friend and superstar Hrithik Roshan and commented, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️!!!!!!!!!! From hrithik machu." Sussanne Roshan wrote, "❤️❤️❤️🧿🧿🧿🧿🙌🙌bigggesttt congratulations kuns n nains.. u are gonna be incredible parents 🎈🧸🧸🤗🤗🤗." Tara Sharma posted, "A huge congrats @nainabachchan @kunalkkapoor loads of good wishes and love and welcome to the wonderful, hectic, incredible and sometimes nuts-driving 😀 world of parenting ❤️ @roopaksaluja." "Wowwwww congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," read Angad Bedi's post.

For those who don't know, Kunal's wife Naina Bachchan is the niece of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She is the daughter of Amitabh's brother Ajitabh Bachchan and Ramola Bachchan.

Earlier in an interview with Verve magazine, Kunal had shared his love story with Naina and revealed, "We met at a fashion show, not at some theatre workshop, as is often reported. It was actually Karan Johar's fashion show, and she was there with her cousin Shweta (Bachchan-Nanda). The strange thing was that I was not supposed to be there and neither was she. I had just walked the ramp for a show before, and I was leaving, when I bumped into Karan, who asked me to stay back for his show. Like they say, timing is everything. A few seconds here or there and we would have never met each other. The next morning we were both to head back to Mumbai on separate flights, and I changed my ticket to be on the same flight as her. The rest, as they say, is history."

Kunal Kapoor has featured in films like Rang De Basanti, Aaja Nachle, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Dear Zindagi, Gold amongst others. He had also played the main protagonist in Disney+Hotstar's The Empire. Kunal was last seen in the Netflix film Ankahi Kahaniya.