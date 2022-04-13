Kunal Kemmu Says Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Very Funny; 'She Is So Much Fun Actually To Be With'

Actor Kunal Kemmu is all praise for his sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Kunal said that the Jab We Met actress is a fun person.

He further added, "I got to know this firsthand only because I'm now a part of that family, I think she is also actually a shy person and you get to know that later. She is genuinely very very funny. We've had meals where I have not been able to eat, because when she gets into that zone, oh my god she is hilarious. She is so much fun actually to be with."

When asked about what happens at the dinner table when he sits with Kareena and Saif, Kunal said, "It's Laughter Challenge. What I am saying is generally the personalities are such. It's all good, it's light-hearted. We are all generally laughing."

Earlier, while speaking to Indian Express, Kunal revealed how he felt different when he got married to Soha Ali Khan and saw Sharmila Tagore, Kareena and Saif just as actors.

"It was so different, even for me. We only see actors as actors. It is very tough for us to completely understand that behind the actor, there is a person as normal as you and me. Even for me, a legend like Sharmila Tagore or superstars like Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were actors," said the Golmaal 3 actor.

He further revealed when he met them for the first time, he was also from the same mindset. He went on to add that once he interacted with them, he realised that they are just normal people.

"Connections become more with the person. But having said that, it's been lovely to know them as people. They are great to know," said Kemmu.