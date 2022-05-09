Kunal Kemmu Defends Taimur Ali Khan; Asks Trolls To Change Their Behavior Towards The Kid

Not so long ago, Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan caught yelling at the paparazzi on the cameras and netizens were hell-bent on shaming the little kid over his inappropriate behaviour. While some blamed Kareena and Saif Ali Khan over their upbringing, others defended Taimur and slammed the trolls for targeting a little kid.

While speaking to a media portal, when Kunal Kemmu was asked about Taimur being trolled, "A kid is a kid. He can do whatever he wants, whatever she wants. If you're gonna come into their face and take a picture, and somebody has a problem with how that kid is behaving, then that is that person's problem."

When asked if he feels paparazzi should cut back on this, he said, "Of course. But I think it's also the people who sit there wanting to comment on this, they need to change. It's very easy to sit and give comments. What I love about kids is they don't care yeah and they don't have to be diplomatic. If they don't like something, they're like 'I don't want it.'"

He further said that earlier, Taimur couldn't speak and he was in somebody's lap and somebody was clicking and he couldn't do anything. Now if he doesn't like it he is going to say it and one just can't judge a kid if he is uncomfortable with the cameras.

