Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan & Inaaya Face Road Rage Incident Where A Reckless Driver Hurls Abuses At Them

Kunal Kemmu recently opened up about an incident that took place on Mumbai roads when he went out for breakfast with Soha Ali Khan and their daughter Inaaya. The actor happened to face a disturbing incident on Sunday morning when he was with his family and his neighbour and her two children. He took to his Instagram Stories to shed light on a reckless driver who 'jeopardised the safety of everyone in his car.

Kunal also shared a picture of the car, a white Lamborghini and his not also tagged the Mumbai Police. The actor wrote, "This morning at 9 am I took my wife, daughter and my neighbour along with her two toddlers for breakfast and on the way in Juhu this PY registered car driver was driving recklessly not just honking and trying to overtake but then suddenly braking in front of my car."

He went on to add, "He didn't just risk his own safety but also jeopardised the safety of everyone in my car as I had to brake really hard to avoid a collision and that was traumatic, to say the least for the children in my car. He then got out of his car and besides giving us the finger multiple times, continued to hurl abuses despite seeing the women and children in the car."

Kunal then shared that by the time he took out his phone to record the 'nonsense,’ the driver got back into his car and drove off. The actor concluded his message by requesting the Mumbai Police to look into the incident. Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan also shared the message on her Instagram Stories and tagged the police.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan tied the knot in Mumbai on 25 January, 2015. The actor couple welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017.