KWK 7: Karan Johar Says He And Alia Bhatt Drunk-Dialed Vicky Kaushal Before His Wedding With Katrina Kaif

The
latest
episode
of
Koffee
With
Karan
not
only
features
the
celebrity
guests
Vicky
Kaushal
and
Sidharth
Malhotra
at
their
candid
best,
but
it
has
also
got
the
host
Karan
Johar
spilling
some
secrets
and
gossips
from
the
industry.
During
his
conversation
with
Vicky
and
Sidharth
on
the
show,
Karan
complained
about
not
being
invited
to
the
former's
wedding
with
Katrina
Kaif
last
year.
He
also
revealed
that
he
and
Alia
Bhatt
had
once
'drunk-dialed'
Vicky
Kaushal
before
the
Uri
actor's
wedding
with
Katrina.
Karan
said
on
the
show,
"Alia
and
I
once
drunk-dialed
Vicky.
We
were
drinking
wine
and
star
gazing,
and
that
is
when
we
were
wondering
who
we
could
call!
This
was
right
before
the
wedding.
We
both
have
known
Katrina
for
a
long
time.
We
got
to
know
you
(Vicky
Kaushal)
later.
Her
getting
married
made
us
so
emotional
and
happy."
Alia
Bhatt
had
previously
shared
screen
space
with
Vicky
Kaushal
in
Meghana
Gulzar's
Raazi.
Now,
she
is
all
set
to
work
together
with
Vicky's
actress-wife
Katrina
Kaif
in
Farhan
Akhtar's
upcoming
directorial
Jee
Le
Zaraa.
Off
screen
too,
the
two
actresses
share
a
good
equation
and
are
gym
buddies.
After
dating
for
almost
two
years,
Vicky
Kaushal
and
Katrina
Kaif
tied
the
knot
in
a
low-key
but
regal
ceremony
at
Six
Sense
Fort
Barwara
in
Sawai
Madhopur,
Rajasthan
in
December
last
year.
Post
their
intimate
nuptials,
the
couple
took
to
their
respective
social
media
handles
to
share
some
dreamy
pictures
from
their
wedding
festivities
and
D-day.
Since
then,
'VicKat'
have
been
dropping
some
major
relationship
goals.