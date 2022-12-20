LA-Based Celebrity Fashion Designer Sai Suman Is One Of The Names In Hollywood That Every Celebrity Refers To.

With over a decade of expertise, Sai has styled well-known faces for some of the most important events of their lives. For red carpet events including the Oscars, Emmys, Golden Globes, critics choice and Cannes Film Festival, many of Sai Suman's outfits have been worn by Elvis Nolasco, Jimmy Jean Louis, LaKeith Stanfield, T.J Miller, Cas Anva, Chris Noth, Tichina Arnold, Massi Furlan, Sonia Rockwell, Isabella Fuhrman, Celeste Thorson, Alice Amter, Slovakian Top Model Viktoria Orlicka, French Actress Sophie Marechal, Sony picture classic producer Michael Barker, lead Child actress of movie Inside out Kaitlyn Dias and many more.

Not just Hollywood celebrities, Sai Suman has designed outfits for numerous political figures, like India's honorary prime minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of State Devendra Fadnavis, and first lady Amruta Fadnavis.

As if these achievements were not enough, she has also won many accolades. In August 2017, His Royal Highness of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, awarded Sai Suman Honorary Doctorate degree for her excellence in the field, and in 2018, she received an award from a university in the United States. She has also hosted many shows on lifestyle and fashion-related themes and has now emerged as a television celebrity as well.

Sai Suman is one name that has earned the right to be called a fashionista. She believes understanding the character of her clients is very important so she can do justice to their style and her work.