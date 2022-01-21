Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Starrer To Not Have A Change In The Release Date

Recently,
a
lot
of
rumours
had
been
floating
across
of
Aamir
Khan's
labour
of
love,
Laal
Singh
Chaddha
being
postponed.
To
quash
all
the
rumours,
the
production
house
took
to
their
social
media
handle
today,
clearly
stating
there's
no
change
in
the
release
date
of
the
film.
The
statement
read,
"Aamir
Khan
Productions'
Laal
Singh
Chaddha's
release
date
stands
as
Baisakhi,
14th
April
2022,
contrary
to
some
misleading
stories.
We
once
again
would
like
to
thank
everyone
who
has
supported
us
in
the
journey
of
making
this
film.
Produced
by
Viacom18
Studios
and
Aamir
Khan
Productions,
Laal
Singh
Chaddha
is
directed
by
Advait
Chandan
with
music
by
Pritam
and
lyrics
by
Amitabh
Bhattacharya.
The
film
has
been
adapted
by
Atul
Kulkarni."
Take
a
look
at
their
post.