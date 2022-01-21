    For Quick Alerts
      Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Starrer To Not Have A Change In The Release Date

      Recently, a lot of rumours had been floating across of Aamir Khan's labour of love, Laal Singh Chaddha being postponed. To quash all the rumours, the production house took to their social media handle today, clearly stating there's no change in the release date of the film.

      The statement read, "Aamir Khan Productions' Laal Singh Chaddha's release date stands as Baisakhi, 14th April 2022, contrary to some misleading stories. We once again would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the journey of making this film. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni." Take a look at their post.

      Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will release on April 14, 2022, on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi in theatres worldwide and it is one of the most awaited films.

      Story first published: Friday, January 21, 2022, 17:25 [IST]
