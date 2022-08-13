Laal Singh Chaddha Actor Harry Parmar On Film's Low Opening Numbers: It Doesn't Describe A Film's Future

Aamir Khan's much labour of love Laal Singh Chaddha released in theatres on the ocassion of Raksha Bandhan (August 11, 2022) along with Akshay Kumar's family entertainer Raksha Bandhan. Unfortunately, both the film failed to attract the audience to the cinema halls in large numbers.

Speaking about Laal Singh Chaddha, the film recorded a low opening of Rs 12 Crore. This is much lesser than the first-day box office collection of Aamir Khan's 2018 film Thugs Of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 Crore).

Now, Harry Parmar who essayed the role of Kareena Kapoor Khan's boyfriend has reacted to the film's disappointing opening at the box office. The actor urged people to be patient with the film and said that a day's collection cannot describe a film's future.

Harry told India Today, "All I can say at the moment is that just a day's collection does not describe a film or a film's future. Let the film settle. Let the weekend be completed. Let us come to a conclusion after the 15th (August)."

He further added, "Please see the effort behind making a film. It takes extreme man-hours, a thousand hours of creative process and a lot of money to make a film like LSC. Let us not just waste it. Those who cannot cook can easily point out flaws in a dish. But those who cook just eat the dish and appreciate the effort behind it."

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha helmed by Advait Chandan, is an official remake of Tom Hanks' Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal and marks the Hindi film debut of Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya.