Laal Singh Chaddha Celebrities Review: Nagarjuna And Ashutosh Gowariker Laud The Aamir Khan-Starrer

Advait Chandan's forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha is in tremendous buzz and why not? The film marks the comeback of Aamir Khan to the silver screen after good four years and his fans are enthralled to watch his work on the big screen after a while. While the release of the film is a couple of days away, a few celebrities got to watch the film beforehand and shared their reviews on social media.

Akkineni Nagarjuna took to Twitter to laud Aamir Khan and his son Naga Chaitanya and wrote, "Had the privilege of watching Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. A breath of fresh air! A film that goes more than surface deep. A film that stirs you from within!! Makes you laugh, cry, and ponder!! It comes with a simple message love and innocence conquer all!! Was wonderful to watch Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor. Director Advait Chandan, writer Atul Kulkarni and the team you just lift our spirits up!!."

Ashutosh Gowariker who directed Aamir Khan in Lagaan, also caught the special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha and boasted about the film on Twitter.

He wrote, "5 sta... no... 5 GOLGAPPAS for #LaalSinghChaddha !! LOVED the film AND - Aamir & Kareena's performances, Atul's script adaptation, and Advait's direction!! CONGRATS to the entire Cast & Crew for a creating a NOBLE FILM!"

Well, we just cannot wait to watch Aamir in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan who plays his love interest.

Those who are not aware, Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.