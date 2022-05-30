Laal Singh Chaddha Director Advait Chandan Pens Sweet Note For Aamir Khan; Calls Him 'Most Generous Producer'

The much anticipated trailer of Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha dropped online yesterday (May 29). Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' cult classic Forrest Gump.

Ahead of the film's trailer launch, the film's director Advait took to his Instagram handle to pen a swet note for Aamir in which he recalled how the superstar calmed him on his most anxious days and encouraged him when he felt low.

Advait wrote, "Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day, teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime. Aamir sir taught me how to fish and then he gave me a fishing net and now he has given me a fishing boat! Every now and then he gave me some free fish as well. Today as our trailer is about to go live, I am filled with gratitude for this man who has encouraged me on my lowest days, calmed me on my most anxious ones, all while allowing me to be his biggest troll on most days."

Heaping praise on Aamir, he continued, "You're the best, sir... Lord of Catan, Grand Chess Master, Rubics Cube Meister, Life guru, a real directors actor, the best assiant director, the best continuity supervisor... The sharpest editor, the most generous producer!"

Chandan concluded his note by quoting Aamir's popular Andaz Apna Apna dialogue, "Sir, aap great, mahaan ho, swami ho, antaryaami ho... balki main toh kehta hoon sir, ke aap purush hi nahin...Mahapurush ho !!! Mahapurush.... ;-) Thank you sir, I owe you lots of fish. Advait ❤️."

Besides Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya.