Laal Singh Chaddha Director Refutes Rumours Of Fallout With Aamir Khan; 'We Are Like Amar And Prem'

Recently, a leading publication reported that all is not well between Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and director Advait Chandan after their last outing Laal Singh Chaddha tanked at the box office. According to the report, sources informed them that while it's not clear about what transpired between the actor-director duo, buzz is that they may never work together again in the future.

On Tuesday (October 19, 2022), director Advait Chandan took to his Instagram page to react to reports of a rift between him and Aamir. The filmmaker posted a picture where he and Aamir are seen holding their surfing boards and smiling at the camera.

The Bollywood star captioned the click as, "Guys, for all those talking about a fall out between Aamir sir and me, I just want to say that we are like Genie and Aladin, Baloo and Mowgli, Amar and Prem. ❤️ #HumSaathSaathHain #Bandhan #AamirKhan #LaalSinghChaddha."

Mona Singh who essayed the role of Aamir's mother in the film, dropped a comment that read, "Always", along with a bunch of red heart emojis.

Advait worked as an assistant production manager on Aamir's 2007 film, Taare Zameen Par. Later, he worked as the actor's manager for more than four years and also collaborated with Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao on her film Dhobi Ghat in 2010. In 2017, Advait made his directorial debut with Zaira Wasim-starrer Secret Superstar which also featured Aamir in a pivotal role.

Coming back to Laal Singh Chaddha, the Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump. Amid boycott calls, the film opened to mixed reviews from the critics and underperformed at the box office.