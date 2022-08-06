Laal Singh Chaddha First Review Out: Aamir Khan Might Feel Relieved Amid All The Controversies Around The Film

Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles, is all set to arrive in theatres on August 11, 2022, and the film is constantly getting embroiled into controversies. On one side, Twitter is buzzing with 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' hashtag while on the other side, Aamir's fans are excited to watch the actor on the silver screen after good four years.

Overseas censor board member Umair Sandhu caught the special screening of the film and took to his Instagram account to share his take on the film.

He wrote, "On the whole, #LaalSinghChaddha is a masterpiece. A terrific film that stays in your heart and remains etched in your memory much after the screening has concluded. A brilliant film that restores your faith in Hindi cinema. Actually, it won't be erroneous to state that #LSC is the finest film to come out of the Hindi film industry in a long, long time and mark my words, it will be remembered as a classic in times to come."

He further wrote, "#AamirKhan excels in the title role. This is probably one of the most challenging characters that he has played so far and with his stellar performance, Aamir Khan carries the film all the way. #KareenaKapoor Stole the Show as always! #nagachaitanya & #monasingh acts very well ! It blends drama, emotions, extraordinarily... the icing on the cake being Aamir Khan's towering act. Sure Shot Blockbuster! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️."

Umair rated Laal Singh Chaddha with four stars, which is pretty awesome. It is to be seen if other film critics, trade analysts and audience find the film as interesting as Umair.

Well, the day is not far away!