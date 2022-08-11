Laal Singh Chaddha Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

It seems the troubles for Laal Singh Chaddha are not going to be stopped anytime soon. Wondering why? On the very first day of its release, Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been leaked online for free download by notorious sites, and we wonder if it will affect the makers of the film. As the film is made on a budget of almost Rs 200 Crore, it really needs to set the box office on fire to be declared as a blockbuster.

Meanwhile, here's what trade analysts and film critics have to say about the film...

Taran Adarsh "#OneWordReview... #LaalSinghChaddha: DISAPPOINTS.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️ #AamirKhan's comeback vehicle #LSC runs out of fuel midway... Lacks a captivating screenplay to enthrall you [second half goes downhill]... Has some terrific moments, but lacks fire in totality. #LaalSinghChaddhaReview." Sumit Kadel "#LaalSinghChaddha ⭐️⭐️ #LSC is a poor adaptation of #ForrestGump ,it lacks soul & emotions of the original classic..There are few feel good moments but the overall impact is unsatisfactory.. #AamirKhan repeats his character samar from D3, he over acted throughout. EPIC LET DOWN." Rohit Jaiswal "#LaalSinghChaddha is a INSPIRATIONAL FILM! It inspires you to RUN from theatre to a nearby medical store & purchase paracetamol or a saridon as early as possible,oh #AamirKhan you have just KILLED a MASTERPIECE & wasted 4+ years of your life. 2*/5 ⭐️⭐️ #LaalSinghChaddhaReview." Anmol Jamwal "#LaalSinghChaddha is a labour of love that misses the mark for me! While young Laal & Rupa are beautiful & #KareenaKapoor is a dream, an inconsistent and over the top #AamirKhan performance really let's the film down. Bummed as the effort is clear. Golgappe nahi pachay."

Directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, which was released in 1994.