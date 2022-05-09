Laal Singh Chaddha: Get Ready To Reminisce Your First Love With Upcoming Song 'Main Ki Karaan'

Aamir Khan's most awaited Laal Singh Chaddha is continuously making headlines months before its release. With back-to-back songs and podcasts (#LaalSinghChaddhaKiKahaniyaan) being broadcasted, the makers are all set to unveil yet another symphony from Laal Singh Chaddha's mellifluous playlist.

Recently, the official social media handle of Aamir Khan Productions who is currently gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha's promotion shared a snippet from the rehearsal of the much-anticipated song 'Main Ki Karaan?'. The video starred legendary singer Sonu Nigam who will be singing one of many songs from Laal Singh Chaddha.

Captioning the video, @aamirkhanproductions composed " Get ready to remember your #FirstLove memories! #MainKiKaraan? launches on 12th May, 10am! #SonuSingsForAamir #MusicFirstWithLaalSinghChaddha."

Have a look at the video.

Aamir Khan, who is currently busy with the promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha, is all set to release all his songs on Red FM. The star believes that with time, people have stopped listening to songs as they have begun watching them in music videos, and here is why the team of Laal Singh Chaddha is keen on releasing audio versions of songs instead of visual versions.

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The film is all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide.