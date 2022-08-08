Laal Singh Chaddha: Hyderabad Screening Attended By Prominent Names

Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to get a grand theatrical release and the audience couldn't be any more excited about it. Now that the Aamir Khan starrer is only a week away from its theatrical release, the makers are going out and out for its promotions.

The star cast of Laal Singh Chaddha along with some of the proclaimed industry names attended a special screening conducted for the film in Hyderabad. The guest list included Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Satyadev Kancharana, Allu Sirish, and Allu Aravind.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the film is well received by the audience as the visuals from the film have intrigued them to watch more from Laal Singh Chaddha's life. Apart from that, Laal Singh Chaddha marks a milestone by becoming the most successful album of the year 2022.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in the key roles. The much-awaited project is an official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The Aamir Khan starrer will be released on 11 August.