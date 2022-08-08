Laal Singh Chaddha: Hyderabad Screening Attended By Prominent Names

Laal
Singh
Chaddha
is
all
set
to
get
a
grand
theatrical
release
and
the
audience
couldn't
be
any
more
excited
about
it.
Now
that
the
Aamir
Khan
starrer
is
only
a
week
away
from
its
theatrical
release,
the
makers
are
going
out
and
out
for
its
promotions.
The
star
cast
of
Laal
Singh
Chaddha
along
with
some
of
the
proclaimed
industry
names
attended
a
special
screening
conducted
for
the
film
in
Hyderabad.
The
guest
list
included
Chiranjeevi,
Nagarjuna,
Amala
Akkineni,
Kartikeya
Gummakonda,
Satyadev
Kancharana,
Allu
Sirish,
and
Allu
Aravind.
Meanwhile,
the
trailer
of
the
film
is
well
received
by
the
audience
as
the
visuals
from
the
film
have
intrigued
them
to
watch
more
from
Laal
Singh
Chaddha's
life.
Apart
from
that,
Laal
Singh
Chaddha
marks
a
milestone
by
becoming
the
most
successful
album
of
the
year
2022.
Laal
Singh
Chaddha,
which
is
produced
by
Aamir
Khan
Productions,
Kiran
Rao,
and
Viacom18
Studios,
also
features
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Mona
Singh,
and
Naga
Chaitanya
Akkineni
in
the
key
roles.
The
much-awaited
project
is
an
official
remake
of
Hollywood
classic
Forrest
Gump.
The
Aamir
Khan
starrer
will
be
released
on
11
August.