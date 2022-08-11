Laal Singh Chaddha In Trouble Again; Sanatan Rakshak Sena Demands A Ban On Aamir Khan's Film

Laal Singh Chaddha, the highly anticipated Aamir Khan starrer has finally hit the theatres. The Advait Chandan directorial has been receiving mixed to positive reviews from the audiences. However, Laal Singh Chaddha is now in trouble again, as the Sanatan Rakshak Sena demanded a ban on the Aamir Khan starrer.

As per the reports, the members of Sanatan Rakshak Sena, a Hindu outfit has been protesting across Uttar Pradesh, demanding a complete ban on Laal Singh Chaddha. According to the Sanatan Rakshak Sena members, the Aamir Khan starrer is mocking and making fun of Hindu deities. They also accused that the Advait Chandan directorial has hurt the sentiments of Hindu believers.

"We all sanatanis will not allow his films to run in our country. We will go door-to-door and request people to boycott Aamir Khan's films. At the same time, we also request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ban the film," said Chandra Prakash Singh, the State President of Sanatan Rakshak Sena's Youth Wing, in an official statement.