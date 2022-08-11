Laal Singh Chaddha In Trouble Again; Sanatan Rakshak Sena Demands A Ban On Aamir Khan's Film

Laal
Singh
Chaddha,
the
highly
anticipated
Aamir
Khan
starrer
has
finally
hit
the
theatres.
The
Advait
Chandan
directorial
has
been
receiving
mixed
to
positive
reviews
from
the
audiences.
However,
Laal
Singh
Chaddha
is
now
in
trouble
again,
as
the
Sanatan
Rakshak
Sena
demanded
a
ban
on
the
Aamir
Khan
starrer.
As
per
the
reports,
the
members
of
Sanatan
Rakshak
Sena,
a
Hindu
outfit
has
been
protesting
across
Uttar
Pradesh,
demanding
a
complete
ban
on
Laal
Singh
Chaddha.
According
to
the
Sanatan
Rakshak
Sena
members,
the
Aamir
Khan
starrer
is
mocking
and
making
fun
of
Hindu
deities.
They
also
accused
that
the
Advait
Chandan
directorial
has
hurt
the
sentiments
of
Hindu
believers.
"We
all
sanatanis
will
not
allow
his
films
to
run
in
our
country.
We
will
go
door-to-door
and
request
people
to
boycott
Aamir
Khan's
films.
At
the
same
time,
we
also
request
Chief
Minister
Yogi
Adityanath
to
ban
the
film," said
Chandra
Prakash
Singh,
the
State
President
of
Sanatan
Rakshak
Sena's
Youth
Wing,
in
an
official
statement.