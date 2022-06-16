Ladies First: Raghav Diwan Shines Out In His Directorial Debut

Ladies First is a vibrant short film that revolves around a girl named Suhana, who is chasing her dreams of becoming a stand-up comedian while also planning on marrying the love of her life. Risks get involved when her soon-to-be husband is embarrassed by her profession. And that's where the movie takes a steep turn and the trouble-making plot is revealed, which eventually points out the dark spots of their relationship.

The film focuses on how self-love is an ideal situation for a happy life. It clearly explains the importance of passion in a person's journey, without which life becomes aimless and monotonous. This acclaimed short film is also seen battling society's perception of a perfect marriage which is oddly smeared around women sacrificing their careers for their so-called husbands and families.

The Director of the movie- Raghav Diwan has done a tremendous job in selecting the cast and crew of the project that stands on audience expectation. It runs for half an hour and swiftly unfolds a captivating story that traces the bits and pieces of a woman's place in our society. The dynamic cast also plays an essential role in the twists and turns buried inside the film.

All the scenes are well played out, and the actors have exceptional acting skills. This short film not only creates an emotional turn back but also sends a beautiful message to all those women who are oppressed by the cultural abnormalities of Indian society. It is likely that the strong plot of the movie will make you start analyzing the different aspects of your life and how you challenge it on a daily basis.

The film is written and directed By Raghav Diwan and has been produced by - Hiren Goswami, Mitesh Rabadia, Raghav Diwan, Vivek Bhadra, and Jigar Gori. The movie presents Pragati Seth, Rupesh Tillu, Akash Jayant, Manoj Mishra, Charu Sharma, and Raghav Diwan in the leading cast. The camera work and venue help in recreating a vital function that highlights the crux of the motion picture.

There is something that everyone can learn from this movie. The talented cast has played a significant role in bringing out the best in themselves and the flick. The story is well crafted and scripted, which perfectly depicts the necessary details of the film. It's hard to miss out on such an enigmatic film that has strong acting, good ambiance, and a righteous message in the end. It has a satisfying plot for its viewers that leads the way. It has an impressive patterned algorithmic placement of the scenes that beats all the other features and makes it worth anyone's time. Ladies First is a star-struck, heartfelt, yet a manic film that will make you bite your nails all through its run time.