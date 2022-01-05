Lara Dutta Calls Out 'Ab Buddhi Lagne Lagi Hai' Comments Against Her, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit And Rani Mukerji

There is no denying that audience look at the age factor of male actors and female actresses differently. While it's easy for them to accept male actors who are in their 50s, but the same acceptance is not visible for female stars who are in the same age bracket. In conversation with a media portal, Lara Dutta called out the nasty comments that actresses like her, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, etc., often get to her because of their age.

She told Firstpost, "You have credible actors like Kajol, Madhuri (Dixit), Rani (Mukerji), and in that matter, even me, yet when they come on screen, people pass comments like 'ab buddhi lagne lagi hai (Now she has started looking old)' or 'yaar ab moti ho gai hai (She is fat now),' and at the end of the day, you can't help it."

Lara further added that like everyone else, they are ageing, but many naysayers do not let them age gracefully.

"I feel even the audience does not allow the liberty for actors to age gracefully, but I genuinely believe that actors who have come before us are rewriting roles for us. Look at Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, they just inspire us. They are doing incredible work," added Lara.

Speaking about herself, Lara said that as an actor, she feels age has liberated her, and cut her free from people's expectations of wanting her to fill in the glamorous roles just because she is the former Miss Universe.

"Now, people are looking at my capabilities and talent. The kind of roles I am playing has depth. However, I'll admit that the industry is not kind to you and it doesn't allow women to age gracefully," added Dutta.

With respect to work, Lara will next be seen in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.