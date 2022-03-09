Lara Dutta Opens Up On Rejecting The Matrix In 2001 To Be With Her Ailing Mother; 'I Didn't Even Think Twice'

Before Priyanka Chopra got an opportunity to star in the 2021 film The Matrix Resurrections, Lara Dutta was offered to be a part of this popular franchise way back in 2001. The actress was approached to play the heroine in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. However, Lara turned down the offer.

Later there were speculations in the media that the actress denied the role because she wasn't happy with the script. However, later while speaking with an entertainment portal, Dutta quashed those rumours and explained that she turned down that role as at that point, her mother had fallen ill.

In her new interview with Hindustan Times, Lara opened up on the same and said that she didn't even think twice before turning down The Matrix franchise as she had just had to be with her ailing mother.

The tabloid quoted her as saying, "Of course, it was a tough time. I had not even started out in Bollywood. But I was very clear about what I wanted in life. Everything else came second, I just had to be with my mother at the time. I did not even think twice and came back to India. And, it wasn't like I came here thinking we have Bollywood (as a backup, since I gave up on a huge Hollywood opportunity). I just had to be with my mother at the time since she was unwell, extremely unwell. Therefore I did not even think twice and came back to India."

Speaking about the lowest point in her career, Lara said that there was a point when she felt that she was being typecast in the film industry as she was offered roles either that demanded just glamour or comedy.

"I found that though I was good at comedy, I really wanted to flex some other muscles and there was a lot more that I had to offer, than just doing the same thing over and over again. That is what gave me the confidence to take the opportunity to step back and rediscover myself," the daily quoted Lara as saying.

The actress further added that she doesn't regret doing any roles and films as she did what she felt was the best option for her at the time.

With respect to films, Lara was last seen in Akshay Kumar-Vaani Kapoor starrer Bell Bottom in which she essayed the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.