Lara Dutta: OTT Space Has Given Birth To So Many Actors Who Until Now Had Gone Unnoticed

Lara Dutta's latest release Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is streaming on ZEE5, wherein she plays princess Devyani. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Lara spoke about getting opportunities to experiment with her roles and said that she is finally doing the kind of work she always wanted to do.

Lara told Bollywood Bubble, "I definitely think so. I think OTT space has given birth to so many actors who until now had gone unnoticed. It is not like these actors suddenly tapkoed. They were always here, but because films have been so formula driven so hero-driven, some of these actors never really had an opportunity to shine."

She further said that she feels females were written so limitedly in terms of their characters, because they were either playing hero's girlfriend, wife or somebody's mother. The Bell Bottom actor further said that OTT has changed that dramatically.

"You have got woman who are diabolical, ambitious, relatable, that's how we all are in different times of our life. That narrative has definitely change. Content is the king. For sure," said Lara.

Speaking about herself, the 43-year-old actress said that she is grateful and blessed to be in a place to pick and choose on what she wants to do.

"I think it gives me an opportunity play diverse characters. Even now, the things I will be doing further on are very different from what I have already done. That's why I say that age really liberated me. It gave me a chance to now really flex all my acting muscles, go to places I couldn't go before and dabble with roles I hadn't got a chance to do before. What an incredible opportunity to play Indira Gandhi in a film that was essentially a commercial film helmed by a big hero. I am having the best time as an actor right now," asserted Lara.