Lara Dutta Tests Positive For COVID-19; Her Mumbai Residence Sealed: Report

If the latest reports are to be believed, actress Lara Dutta has contracted COVID-19. As per a report in ETimes, her residence in Bandra, Mumbai has been sealed by the BMC as the area has been declared as a 'micro containment zone'.

The tabloid further stated only Lara has tested positive for the virus. However, the actress is yet to confirm this news.

Meanwhile, Lara recently took to social media to share a throwback picture with her daughter and Celina Jaitly's kids who were dressed in a Spider-man costume. She captioned it as, ''Then and Now!! 4 to 10 and these two handsome spiders are still rocking it!!! 🥰🥰. Your spider girl misses you'll!! Happiest of birthdays dearest @winstonjhaag and @viraajjhaag !! May you'll keep swinging through life!! Well done mommy and daddy! @celinajaitlyofficial #24March''.

Celina reacted to the post with a sweet comment that read, ''A big hug to my darling Biyars ... can't wait to get the little bundle of decades together... big hug and loads of love.''

Speaking about films, Lara was last seen in Akshay Kumar-Vaani Kapoor starrer Bell Bottom in which she essayed the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.