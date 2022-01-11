Lata Mangeshkar Admitted To Hospital After Contracting COVID-19

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has contracted COVID-19 was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 11). Reports revealed that she is currently undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

A source revealed to News18 that the singer also has "other health issues and looking at age factor, doctors are closely monitoring the situation." Soon after, Lata Mangeshkar's niece Rachna told ANI, "She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers."

In September 2021, Mangeshkar celebrated her 92nd birthday with close friends and family. Notably, in a career spanning over seven decades, Lataji has lent her voice to thousands of songs in Hindi as well as various regional and foreign languages.

Her last full album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film Veer Zaara. In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in the history and she reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.

Lata Mangeshkar is also the recipient of several awards including India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, as well as Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also the recipient of France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, and more.