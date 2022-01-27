Lata Mangeshkar Continues To Be In ICU After Being Given Trial Of Extubation, Showing Signs Of Improvement

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai since January 8, after she had tested positive for COVID-19. While the singer's fans and loves ones have been praying for her speedy recovery, her team who is handling her social media account have been giving updates about her health. The recent development suggests that she continues to be in the ICU after receiving a trial of extubation.

Lata Mangeshkar's team tweeted from her social media handle stating, "Lata Didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive ventilator) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of your prayers and good wishes." Take a look at the tweet.

Earlier, the 'Humko Hami Se Chura Lo' singer's team had stated that her health is marginally improving. They also requested Lata Mangeshkar's fans to stop indulging in spreading rumours regarding their health. They stated, "There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi's health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi's health. Thank You."

In a separate statement from the family, they said Lata Mangeshkar is being treated by a team of doctors, headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. "It's not possible to give updates daily as that is a direct intrusion in the privacy of the family. We request each one of you to be sensitive to this issue," read the statement, shared by close family friend Anusha Srinivasan Iyer.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Lata Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages. In her over a seven-decade career, she has crooned various memorable tracks such as 'Ajeeb Dastan Hai Ye', 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Neela Asman so Gaya', and 'Tere Liye', among others.

The singer who is known as Melody Queen of India has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. Lata Mangeshkar is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna which is India's highest civilian honour.