Lata Mangeshkar Gets A Heartwarming Tribute In Amul's Latest Topical, Says 'Aapka Saaya Saath Hoga'

'The Nightingale Of India' Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022, leaving the entire nation in a state of gloom and despair. The legendary singer was laid to rest with full state honours at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. Her funeral was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar and others. Now the dairy brand Amul has paid a tribute to the singer in their latest topical.

Amul shared a black and white topical wherein one can see caricatures of Lata Mangeshkar playing the veena and singing a song. The topical also had a childhood picture of the 'Ajeeb Daastan' singer. The topical used a reference of the singer's popular song from the title track of the movie Mera Saaya (1966) to caption the same.

The words "Hum Jahan Jahan Chalenge, Aapka Saaya Saath Hoga" (Wherever we will go, your shadow will always be with us). The words 'Lata Mangeshkar 1929- 2022' can be seen written below the same. The brand captioned the same stating, "#Amul Topical: Tribute to the Nightingale of India." Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Dr Pratik Samdani who was treating Lata Mangeshkar since the year 2019 got emotional after the passing away of the singer. In an interview with The Indian Express, the doctor revealed that the 'Lag Ja Gale' singer used to chat with his 8-year-old daughter via a video call. The doctor had said, "We developed an affectionate relationship. Due to Covid restrictions, she refrained from visiting hospitals and on a weekly basis would consult me on video call for over an hour or so. During these calls, she would often share memories of various incidents while recording songs in studios, performing on stage and working with other singers."

The doctor added that Lata Mangeshkar was extremely humble and would also enquire about his family's well-being. Samdani went on to say that the 'Nightingale Of India' had developed a special bond with his daughter and would interact with her over the video call during the consultation cases. The doctor said that the singer wished to meet his daughter several times but could not do so due to the pandemic situation. Meanwhile, the central government has announced two days of mourning as respect on February 6 and 7.