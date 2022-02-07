Lata Mangeshkar Had Walked Out Of School After Asha Bhosle Was Not Allowed To Attend Class

Lata Mangeshkar, known by the affectionate moniker Nightingale of India, passed away early on Sunday (February 6) at the age of 92. Many actors and singer paid their last respects to the legendary singer earlier this week. Tributes have been pouring on social media as well as throwback pictures as people reminisce the singer's best career moments.

Reports of Lata ji's personal moments have been making rounds on the internet. Recently a report revealed that the late singer had stopped going to school on finding out her sister wasn't allowed to attend class.

Lata Mangeshkar had taken her 10-month-old sister Asha with her to the class, however, the teacher objected to having a child with her. She reportedly went back home angry and did not return to school. She later learnt Marathi alphabets from her house help who taught the singer to read and write the basics.

Lata Mangeshkar had opened up about the same to filmmaker-author Nasreen Munni Kabir. He quote her in his book Lata Mangeshkar...In Her Own Voice, and wrote, "I took her in my arms and off I went. When I entered the class, I sat down with Asha in my lap. The teacher said firmly: 'Babies aren't allowed here.' I was very angry and got up. I took Asha home and never went back."

Lata Mangeshkar's Demise: Singer's Doctor Reveals She Had A Smile On Her Face Even During Her Last Days

Recalling how she was enrolled into the school, Lata ji revealed she occasionally did tag along with her cousin Vasanti to school and would attentively listen to the teacher during the music classes. She said, "One day, the teacher, pointing at me, asked my cousin: 'Who is she?' I jumped up saying: 'I am Master Deenanath's daughter!' She said: 'He is such a great singer. Can you sing?' I told her I could sing many raags, and rattled off their names: Malkauns, Hindol, etc."

"She led me straight off to the staff room where all the teachers were sitting and asked me to sing. So, I sang a classical song based on Hindol. I was four or five," the book, published by Niyogi, added.

Amrita Rao Reveals She Had An Eerie Experience On The Day Of Lata Mangeshkar's Demise

Lata Mangeshkar revealed that she learnt Hindi from her cousin Indira and later from a person in Bombay named Lekhraj Sharma. The late singer had also learned Urdu, Bengali and a little bit of Punjabi. She also sang in Tamil and could understand Sanskrit.