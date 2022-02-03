Lata Mangeshkar Has Recovered From Pneumonia And COVID-19, Reveal Her Doctors

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted at the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai since early January after she had tested positive for COVID-19. Since then her doctors and teams have been updating her worrying fans about her health. Now the latest development suggests that the singer has been cured of pneumonia and COVID-19.

According to a news report in The Indian Express, Dr Pratik Samdani who has been treating Lata Mangeshkar revealed the news of her recovering from COVID-19 and pneumonia. Earlier the doctor had also revealed that the 'Dushman Na Kare' singer had been put off ventilator but is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). According to Dr Samdani, Mangeshkar has shown signs of marginal improvement.

Lata Mangeshkar Continues To Be In ICU After Being Given Trial Of Extubation, Showing Signs Of Improvement

Dr Pratik Samdani had spoken about Lata Mangeshkar's health to the PTI stating, "She has been off the ventilator for two-and-half days but continues to be under observation. She has been put off the ventilator because of marginal improvement in her health. Her health condition demands her to be in the ICU." It was also earlier reported that Lata Mangeshkar was given a trial of extubation. The singer's team had tweeted stating, "There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi's health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi's health. Thank You."

Lata Mangeshkar's Health Sees Marginal Improvement, Reveals Her Family

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Lata Mangeshkar started her singing career at the age of 13 in 1942. Ever since Mangeshkar has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages. In her over a seven-decade career, Lata Mangeshkar has been the voice behind various memorable tracks such as 'Ajeeb Dastan Hai ye', 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Neela Asman So Gaya', and 'Tere Liye', 'Yeh Galiyaan Yeh Chaubaara', 'Lag Jaa Gale', 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' among others.

The singer who is known as Melody Queen of India has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna which is India's highest civilian honour. Filmibeat wishes a speedy recovery to Lata Mangeshkar.