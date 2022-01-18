Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Doctor Says Singer Will Take Time To Recover Due To Old Age

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who has been hospitalized after being diagnosed by COVID-19 and pneumonia is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai and her health is being monitored. Her doctor Dr Pratit Samdani shared this update with ANI.

He also revealed that the Bharat Ratna recipient will take some time to recover owing to her old age. A tweet by ANI read, "Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward and we are monitoring her health. She will take time to recover due to her old age: Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital."

Lata Mangeshkar Recalls Her First Meeting With Dilip Kumar; 'His Light-Hearted Remark Made Me Study Urdu'

Meanwhile recently there were rumours circulating in the media that the legendary singer's health is deteriorating in the ICU. However Lata's spokesperson quashed these reports with an official statement that read, "It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home."

Lata Mangeshkar Says She Had Differences With Asha Bhosle; Didn't Approve Of Her Decision To Get Married At 16

Last week, Lata's niece Rachana Shah had also confirmed that the singer is doing well and had requested the media to respect the privacy of the family.

For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia last week. After this news surfaced in media, several celebrities and her fans wished her a speedy recovery on social media.