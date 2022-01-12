Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Sister Usha Reveals Why The Singer Might Not Be Discharged Very Soon

On Tuesday (January 11), it was reported that legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted in the ICU of Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. Her doctor Dr Pratit Samdani had confirmed the news and even revealed that she was suffering from pneumonia.

Now in an interaction with ETimes, Lata's sister Usha Mangeshkar has shared an update on her health. She revealed that the singer's condition is stable now and she is responding well to the treatment.

Usha mentioned to Etimes that they cannot go and meet Lata in the hospital because it's a COVID-19 case. She was quoted as saying, "We cannot go to see Didi as it is a COVID case. There are sufficient doctors and nurses there, though."

Usha also mentioned that her sister might not be discharged soon from the hospital and added, "The doctors have said that they would keep her for an extra day or two because of her age."

Earlier while speaking with News18, Lata's niece Rachna Shah had opened up on her health and said, "Didi is absolutely stable and is alert. God has been really kind. She is a fighter and a winner and that is how we have known her for so many years. I would like to thank all the fans across the nation who have kept her in the prayers. We can see when everyone prays, nothing can go wrong. The doctors are doing a wonderful job. Dr Pratik Samdani of Breach Candy hospital has also given a statement earlier in the day. The best doctors are on call and are attending her."

Lata Mangeshkar is one of the best-known and most respected playback singers in India. A receipent of multiple awards, she was bestowed with Bharat Ratna in 2001.