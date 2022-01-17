Lata Mangeshkar Is Stable: Singer's Spokesperson Slams False News About Singer's Heath Condition

Last week, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai after she tested positive for COVID-19. She was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

Amid this, rumours started circulating that the singer's health is deteriorating and a few media reports even stated that the doctors have asked fans to pray for the singer's speedy recovery. However, Lata Mangeshkar's spokesperson quashed all these rumours with an official statement and clarified that the singer is stable.

Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Family Reveals Veteran Singer Is Doing Well

As per a report in PTI, the statement read, "It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home."

Padmini Kolhapure Reveals Lata Mangeshkar's Reaction To Her Recreated 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara' Song

Earlier, Lata's niece Rachana Shah had revealed that the singer was doing well and requested the media to respect the privacy of the family. Shah had told PTI, "She is doing well and we are happy about it. Everyone's prayers have worked. Kindly, keep our privacy in mind."

Regarded as one of the greatest singers in Indian cinema, Lata Mangeshkar has lent her voice to songs in Hindi, Marathi and other regional languages. She has been bestowed with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She is also a recipient of several National and other awards.