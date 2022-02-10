Lata Mangeshkar Once Said She Doesn't Want To Be Reborn As Herself

The Indian Nightingale, Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday (February 6) morning due to health complications. Fans have been sharing tributes for the late singer along with her old interviews. One of the video clips recently went viral on social media. During the interview, the singer can be seen talking about rebirth. She shared that she will not want to be reborn as herself.

Lata Mangeshkar Was A Big Fan Of My Work: Ashok Saraf

The viral video is said to be a clip from her candid conversation with Javed Akhtar. During the interaction she said in Hindi, "Naa hi janam miley toh acha hain aur agar wakayi janam mila mujhe toh main Lata Mangeshkar banna nahi chahungi (I don't want to be reborn. But if I do, I don't want to be reborn as Lata Mangeshkar)."

When Akhtar questioned her why, she added with a smile, "Lata Mangeshkar ki jo taqleefein hain wo usko hi pata hain (Lata Mangeshkar's problems are known only to her)." Take a look at the post,

Lata Mangeshkar's Ashes Immersed In The Holy Ramkund On River Godavari's Bank

It is unclear when the interaction took place and if she further opened up about her struggles. However, recently, actor Shatrughan Sinha did reveal that Lata Mangeshkar 'sacrificed her marriage for her family' and added that Lata ji was 'admired for what she did for them'.

Lata Mangeshkar was cremated at Mumbai's Shivaji Park with full state honours on Sunday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who paid their last respects to the singer. She was visited by cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Shankar Mahadevan, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher and many others who attended the funeral service.