Lata Mangeshkar's Demise: Bangladeshi Singer Runa Laila Remembers Her Bond With The Legend In Heartfelt Post

The 'Melody Queen' of India, Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 in the wee hours of the morning leaving the entire film and music fraternity as well as her fans into a state of gloom and remorse. While the fans and the loved ones of the late singer have been pouring in tribute for her, Bangladeshi singer Runa Laila also took to her social media handle to share her beautiful memories with the legend. Laila stated that the icon considered her like a younger sister and that they shared a lovely bond.

Recalling her delightful memories with Lata Mangeshkar, Runa Laila said, "The voice that has inspired millions like me is now singing for the angels in heaven. Over the years we built up a beautiful relationship of love and mutual respect and above all we became friends. We exchanged messages on a daily basis. Had long telephone conversations, talking about music in general. With her permission, I even dared to send her jokes, which she enjoyed immensely. Didi had a great sense of humour and would tell me some of her experiences and we would have a good laugh. I loved listening to her. That honey dripping voice was music to my ears. In reply to my Good Morning messages to her, she would send me pictures of things she loved, of flowers and children and audios and videos of her songs, most of which I had already heard and memorized and coming from her was an added bonus." Take a look at her post.

Apart from this, the 'Mera Babu Chail Chabeela' singer revealed how Lata Mangeshkar used to gift her a saree every year on her birthday. Runa Laila added, "Every year on my birthday she would send me a sari. This year she said since you are going to be in London I will send your gift once you come back to Dhaka. Didi the biggest gift you have given me is YOU. When we spoke last, just before I came to London, she told me that she liked talking to me and when we spoke she felt like I was a very close family member. She said I was her younger sister and that she loved me very much and respected my talent. She said she missed me a lot and to come and see her soon so we could have long conversations in person. I said I would go and see her once the situation improved but that was not to be."

Lata Mangeshkar's Demise: Singer's Doctor Reveals She Had A Smile On Her Face Even During Her Last Days

Furthermore talking about her sorrowful state of mind, Runa Laila said, "I am filled with a sense of desolation and emptiness that will remain with me forever, that I won't hear that lovely voice again, saying Runa Ji Aap Kaisi Hain? Didi, you have given me and so many others so much, and I am grateful that you gave me more than so many. Thank you for the Aashirwaad you sent me in your last voice messages to me. I shall cherish your blessings and love till the end, Saraswati Maa. My Didi."

Lata Mangeshkar's Doctor Says Singer Developed A Special Bond With His Daughter; 'She Would Often Video Chat'

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 owing to multiple organ failures. The singer was laid to rest with full state honours. The central government announced two days of mourning on February 6 and 7 as a mark of respect.