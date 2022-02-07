Lata Mangeshkar's Demise: Rajya Sabha Adjourns For One Hour, Observes A Minute Of Silence For The Late Singer

The 'Melody Queen Of India' Lata Mangeshkar passed away yesterday (February 6) in the wee hours of the morning due to multiple organ failures. The singer was 92 years of age and had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai after she was tested positive for COVID-19. Her fans and several members of the film, TV and music fraternity have been pouring in tributes and condolences for the singer. The Rajya Sabha also paid their tribute to Mangeshkar in the latest session.

In honour of Lata Mangeshkar, the Rajya Sabha observed a minute's silence. M Venkaiah Naidu, the chairman of the Rajya Sabha also read an obituary for the 'Hum Ko Hami Se Chura Lo' singer. The obituary read, "In passing away of Lata Mangeshkar, the country has lost a legendary playback singer, a compassionate human being & a towering personality in the world of Indian music & film industry. Her passing away marks the end of an era & has created an irreparable void in the world of music."

M Venkaiah Naidu further announced that the Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for one hour as a mark of respect for Lata Mangeshkar. The 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma' singer was laid to rest with full state honours at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. Her funeral was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Ranbir Kapoor and others.

In a recent interview with ETimes, yesteryear actress Saira Banu who is the wife of the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar revealed the last meeting of Lata Mangeshkar with the thespian. For the unversed, Mangeshkar shared a close bond with the late actor. The Padosan actress had said, "Lata Ji expressed a desire to come home and spend some time with Saheb and, needless to say, I was very thrilled. There was a time when she visited us whenever she was passing through Bandra and it was like a celebration for us because it was not just Dilip Saheb who was pleased to have her company. She was a favourite of my grandmother Shamshad Begum Sahiba, the famous Hindustani classical vocalist for whom Lata Ji had great respect."