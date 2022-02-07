Lata Mangeshkar's Demise: Singer's Doctor Reveals She Had A Smile On Her Face Even During Her Last Days

The 'Nightingale Of India' Lata Mangeshkar passed away yesterday (February 6) at the wee hours of the morning at the age of 92. The singer died reportedly due to multiple organ failures owing to COVID-19 and pneumonia complications. The doctors who were treating the legendary singer at the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai were updating her fans about her health. Now, the late singer's doctor Pratik Samdani who had been treating her for a long time revealed that she had a smile on her face even during her last days.

Talking about the same, according to a news report in The Hindustan Times, Dr Pratik Samdani said to a publication, "Whenever Lata Ji's health deteriorated, I would have treated her, but this time her condition was deteriorating day by day. Though we continued our efforts but eventually we could not save her." The doctor further added that Lata Mangeshkar always stated that everyone should be treated equally and that she would always willingly take up all the treatments that were given to her without complaining.

Lata Mangeshkar's Doctor Says Singer Developed A Special Bond With His Daughter; 'She Would Often Video Chat'

Dr Pratik Samdani went on to say, "I will remember her smile for the rest of my life. Even in her final moments, she had a smile on her face. For the past few years, her health was not good and hence she was not able to meet anyone much. Ever since I have been treating her, Lata Didi used to talk very little and didn't speak much. However, God had different plans for her and she left all of us forever."

Asha Bhosle Shares Rare Childhood Photo With Lata Mangeshkar; Says 'Bachpan Ke Din Bhi Kya Din The'

The doctor further recalled how the late singer had developed a special bond with his daughter over the years and the duo would often video chat during the consultation sessions. Samdani said that the 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara' singer was keen to meet his daughter but couldn't owing to the pandemic. He went on to reveal that they met virtually several times over video calls and his daughter would send the singer handwritten letters.

Lata Mangeshkar was laid to rest with full state honours. Her funeral was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan and others. The central government announced two days of mourning as respect for the late singer on February 6 and 7.