Lata Mangeshkar's Doctor Reveals Her Health Condition Is Critical

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been in an ICU of a Mumbai hospital since last month, is now in critical condition. Her doctor at the Breach Candy Hospital shared a health update revealing that her "health condition has deteriorated again".

Dr Pratit Samdani said, "The condition of singer Lata Mangeshkar has deteriorated again and she is on a ventilator and critical." He reveals that the singer is in ICU and is under observation.

Notably, the veteran singer was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in the first week of January after she contracted Coronavirus. However, last week, it was revealed that she was getting better and was taken off the ventilator.

In the first week of February, Dr Pratit Samdani had opened up about Lata Mangeshkar's health during a conversation with PTI. He revealed Lata ji had been put off the ventilator because of marginal improvement in her health. "She has been off the ventilator for two-and-half days but continues to be under observation. Her health condition demands her to be in the ICU," he added.

The 92-year-old singer is known as the Queen of Melody and the Nightingale of India. She had started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in different languages.