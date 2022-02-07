Lata Mangeshkar's Doctor Says Singer Developed A Special Bond With His Daughter; 'She Would Often Video Chat'

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar's demise on Sunday (February 5) left the entire nation in deep sorrow. While people took to social media to recall their fond memories of the 'Nightingale Of India' and the vast collection of songs crooned by her in her career spanning several decades, the Government declared two days of state mourning as a mark of respect for the veteran singer.

Meanwhile for the doctors and nurses who treated Lata Mangeshkar at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, the singer's passing away was personal. Dr Pratik Samdani who was the singer's doctor since 2019 got emotional in an interaction with Indian Express. He recalled how the Queen Of Melody would chat with his eight-year-old daughter on video call.

Asha Bhosle Shares Rare Childhood Photo With Lata Mangeshkar; Says 'Bachpan Ke Din Bhi Kya Din The'

Samdani told the daily, "We developed an affectionate relationship. Due to Covid restrictions, she refrained from visiting hospitals and on a weekly basis would consult me on video call for over an hour or so. During these calls, she would often share memories of various incidents while recording songs in studios, performing on stage and working with other singers. She was so humble and would often inquire about my family's well-being through messages during the pandemic."

He further recalled how the late singer had developed a special bond with his daughter over the years and the duo would often video chat during the consultation sessions. Samdani said that Lata Mangeshkar was keen to meet his daughter but couldn't owing to the pandemic. He went on to reveal that they met virtually several times over video call and his daughter would send her handwritten letters.

Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away At 92

Not just Samdani but even the caregivers at the hospital had grown old with her and shared a bond. In fact when the doctors announced that the singing legend was no more, many got emotionally overwhelmed and some even broke down into tears in the nurses' rooms.

A nurse who had been involved in caring for Lata Mangeshkar for over 25 years recalled how the veteran singer would always initiate a conversation and never hesitated to give autographs to staffers. Another one recalled how the melody queen would listen to ghazals when she was admitted at the hospital for health issues and would often chat with the nurses about her 'payal' collection. The doctors who treated Lata Mangeshkar remembered her as a down-to-earth person.