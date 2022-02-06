Lata Mangeshkar’s Last Rites Take Place With Full State Honours; PM Modi Pays Last Respects To The Late Singer

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital earlier in the day (February 6). The last rites of the nightingale of India will be performed with full state honours at 6.15 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay last respects to the legendary singer on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, many other Bollywood dignitaries such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others were spotted at the veteran music icon’s residence to pay their last respects. Several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh also paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on social media.

A large truck decorated with flowers and Lata's picture arrived outside her residence for the funeral. Hundreds of fans flocked the streets to bid their final goodbye to the beloved singer as her procession began on Sunday afternoon. As the last rites began, fans chanted 'Lata Didi Amar Rahe' when the procession commenced from her Peddar Road residence towards Shivaji Park. Images of politician Aditya Thackeray and officers of different forces saluting Lata as she is draped in tricolour have also made their way onto social media.

The central government has announced two-day national mourning in the late singer’s memory. The state government has also declared a public holiday in Maharashtra on Monday (February 7) to mourn the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains were escorted by a military police jeep, as they were moved to Shivaji Park in Dadar. Some of her family members, including sister and veteran singer Asha Bhosale, accompanied the mortal remains in the truck. The late singer was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia and passed away after multi-organ failure on Sunday morning.

Lata's body was placed upon the bier at Shivaji Park for people to file past and pay homage. Many celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar and other political luminaries were seen in attendance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon to attend the 92-year-old singer's funeral and paid his last respects to the legendary singer.