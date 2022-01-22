Lata Mangeshkar's Spokesperson Asks Fans Not To Give Wind To False News

Earlier this month, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. There are many rumours about her health and now, the doctor has revealed that she is still in the ICU, however, her health condition has slightly improved.

On Saturday, Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the singer shared the latest health update. In a statement, the doctor revealed, "Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health today. She has been under medical staff's close observation."

A day ago, Lata Mangeshkar's team issued a statement urging people to not believe in the false news regarding the megastar. The singer's family has also requested to not spread rumours. They revealed that she is "responding well" to treatment and shared Dr. Pratit Samdani's note that said, "Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU. We are looking forward and praying for her speedy healing and homecoming."

Smriti Irani shared also reacted to the rumours and tweeted, "Request from Lata Didi's family to not spread rumours. She is responding well to treatment and god willing will return home soon. Let us avoid speculation & continue to pray for Lata Didi's speedy recovery and wellbeing."

A statement issued by the singer's spokesperson added, "A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space."

Notably, Lata ji is known as the Queen of Melody and the Nightingale of India. She had started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in different languages.