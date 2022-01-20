Lata Mangeshkar Still In ICU, Doctor Shares Health Update ‘Trying Best for Her Recovery’

Lata Mangeshkar's health is still being monitored in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). According to a new report, her doctor has shared a health update about the legendary singer on Wednesday (January 19). Earlier this week, her spokesperson had revealed that she is in stable condition.

Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Doctor Says Singer Will Take Time To Recover Due To Old Age

Anusha Srinivsan Iyer had said in a statement, "Lata Di is stable. Will come home after the doctors give the nod." Now Mangeshkar's doctor at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, Dr Pratit Samdani had revealed that "Lata Ji is still in ICU, we are trying our best to ensure she recovers soon. Pray for her recovery".

Reportedly two days ago, Lata ji's condition was said to be deteriorating. However, it was later revealed by her spokesperson that the news was false. "It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home," Iyer had said.

Lata Mangeshkar Is Stable: Singer's Spokesperson Slams False News About Singer's Heath Condition

On January 8, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for Covid-19. She was hospitalised in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing mild symptoms.

Notably, Lata ji is known as the Queen of Melody and the Nightingale of India. She had started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in different languages in eight-decade long career.