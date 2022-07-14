Lawrence Bishnoi Bought Rs 4 Lakh Assault Rifle To Kill Salman Khan In 2018: Report

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently being probed in connection with the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has made some shocking revelations about hatching a plan to kill Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in 2018.

According to a report in News18, sources from Delhi Police's Special Cell revealed that Bishnoi told the cops that he wanted to kill the Sultan star over the 1998 Chinkara poaching case in Jodhpur, Rajasthan during the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Reports state that the gangster has confessed that he sent Sampat Nehra, a member of his gang to shoot Salman in 2018. Since Nehra didn't have a long-distance firing weapon, Bishnoi purchased an RK Spring rifle worth Rs 4 lakh through a man identified as Dinesh Dagar. The payment was reportedly made to an associate of Dagar. The rifle was later recovered from Dagar's possession in 2018.

During the interrogation, Bishnoi had also told the cops that Chinkara or blackbucks are dear to the Bishnoi community in Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. Previously, it was reported that the gangster had told the cops that Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan will have to render a public apology in Jambaji temple or else the Bishnoi community will kill them. He had further added that he will never forgive the Bollywood star for killing a blackbuck.

Lawrence Bishnoi's gang had reportedly sent threat letters to Salman, his father Salim Khan and their lawyer Hastimal Saraswat. Following the death threats, the Mumbai Police had enhanced the security around Salman Khan's residence in Bandra, Mumbai.