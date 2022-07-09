Leena Manimekalai Opens Up Amid Poster Row: 'My Kaali Is Queer, Destroys Capitalism'

Director Leena Manimekalai opened up about her controversial film Kaali on her official Twitter page. The filmmaker took to her page and stated that her Kaali is queer and destroys capitalism, as the outrage over the film's poster has been making headlines. Leena Manimekalai's new tweets have also not gone well with a group of netizens.

"My Kaali is queer. She is a free spirit. She spits at the patriarchy. She dismantles Hindutva. She destroys capitalism, She embraces everyone with all her thousand hands," wrote the writer-director on her Twitter post. Leena Manimekalai's tweets have definitely thrown more light on Kaali, which is unarguably one of the most-discussed films on social media right now.

To the uninitiated, a massive controversy erupted on social media platforms, after Leena Manimekalai revealed the poster of her film Kaali, which depicts the goddess in an unconventional manner. In the poster, a woman is seen dressed up as Kaali, and is seen smoking a cigarette. Along with a trishul and sickle, the goddess is also seen holding the pride flag of the LGBTQ+ community.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against Leena Manimekalai from various parts of the country, for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. But later, the Bigg Boss fame took to her official Twitter page and shared a picture of two individuals, who dressed up as Lord Shiva and a goddess, smoking cigarettes. Following the controversies, Canada's Aga Khan museum had removed the presentation of her documentary film.