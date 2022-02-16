Legendary Musician Bappi Lahiri Passes Away At 69; Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta & Others Mourn His Demise

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last due to multiple health issues at CritiCare Hospital on Tuesday night (February 15) in Mumbai. He was 69. The news of his passing away was confirmed by the hospital doctor to PTI.

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

Indian Idol 12: Bappi Da Offers Singing Contract To Arunita; Shanmukhapriya Gets A Film Offer From Omung Kumar

Known as the 'Disco King Of Bollywood', Bappi had delivered hit songs for Hindi movies like Disco Dancer, Chalte Chalte, Sharaabi, and Namak Halal amongst others. He also composed music for Bengali films.

As soon as the news of Bappi Lahiri's demise broke on social media, many celebrities took to their respective Twitter handles to condole his passing away.

Bappi Lahiri's Grandson Rego B Pays A Lovely Emotional Tribute To Late Lata Mangeshkar

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer. 🕉 Shanti Dada🙏 You will be missed."

Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer.

🕉 Shanti Dada🙏 You will be missed — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 16, 2022

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted, "Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar #BappiLahiri ji . Can't believe my next door neighbour is no more. Your music will always remain in our hearts. ॐ शान्ति !"

Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar #BappiLahiri ji .

Can’t believe my next door neighbour is no more .

Your music will always remain in our hearts .

ॐ शान्ति !

🙏 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 16, 2022

Gulshan Devaiah wrote, "Bappi Lahiri : 1952-2022, I was fortunate he sang a song for me. Rest is gold sir 👑."

Bappi Lahiri : 1952-2022

I was fortunate he sang a song for me. Rest is gold sir 👑 pic.twitter.com/l9yZ7teb7S — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) February 16, 2022

"Shocked to hear of the sad demise of Veteran Music director Bappida, was fortunate to have him sing a track in my film #InduSarkar, an unsurmountable loss to his fans & the music industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family members. #OmShanti 🙏," read Madhur Bhandarkar's tweet.

Shocked to hear of the sad demise of Veteran Music director Bappida, was fortunate to have him sing a track in my film #InduSarkar, an unsurmountable loss to his fans & the music industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family members. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qBdCikNxjx — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 16, 2022

Yuvraj Singh also mourned Bappi Lahiri's demise and wrote, "Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji 🙏🏻 he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa ॐ शान्ति 🙏🏻."

Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji 🙏🏻 he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa ॐ शान्ति 🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 16, 2022

Hansal Mehta tweeted, "Another legend gone. #BappiLahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for @_SanjayGupta. Man of incredible melody and talent."

Another legend gone. #BappiLahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for @_SanjayGupta. Man of incredible melody and talent. pic.twitter.com/FlQUiPm9yl — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 16, 2022

The late musician is survived by his wife, son Bappa Lahiri and daughter Rema Lahiri and grandchildren.