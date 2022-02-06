Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away At 92

It's a sad day for the Indian film industry as it has lost one of its legends! Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last due to multiple organ failure on Sunday (February 6) leaving the entire nation in sorrow. She was 92. The news of her passing away was confirmed by her sister Usha Mangeshkar.

On Saturday (February 5), her health condition had deteriorated following which she was put on ventilator. Dr Pratit Samdani who was treating her, had revealed that she was under observation of a team of doctors.

Earlier this year, the singer had contracted COVID-19 following which she was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She was also diagnosed with pneumonia and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). A few days ago, her doctors had informed that Mangeshkar had been cured of COVID-19 and pneumonia. However on Saturday, her health condition grew critical again. She suffered multiple organ failure last night and breathed her last at 8.12 am (Sunday).

A report in Hindustan Times stated Santhanam, chief executive officer of of Breach Candy Hospital as saying, "She came and got admitted as a Covid patient. Covid was treated, but due to post Covid complications she passed away. The report further states that arrangements have been made to take her body to Shivaji Park where it will be kept for public homage.

Known as one of the greatest and most respected playback singers in India, Lata Mangeshkar had recorded songs in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and various other regional languages in a career spanning more than six decades. Daughter of noted Marathi stage personality Dinanath Mangeshkar, Lata was the eldest of the five siblings. She was introduced to music at an early age and had recorded her first song at the age of 13 for Vasant Joglekar's Marathi film Kiti Hasaal. Unfortunately, her track failed to make it to the final edit. After a lot of struggle, she finally established herself as a playback singer in the Hindi Film Industry when music director Ghulam Haider gave Lata Mangeshkar her first major break with the song 'Dil Mera Toda' in Majboor (1948). The following year, she took the industry by storm with her haunting melody 'Aayega Aanewaala' from Mahal and then, there was no looking back for this singing queen.

Lata Mangeshkar worked with some of the biggest music directors of Indian cinema which include names like Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali, SD Burman, Salil Chaudhary, Madan Mohan, RD Burman amongst others. From Madhubala to Madhuri Dixit, the singing legend had lent her voice to every major leading lady representing every generation of Indian cinema. Some of the cult classics crooned by Lata are 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya' (Mughal-e-Azam), 'Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha' (Anpadh), 'Lag Jaa Gale' (Woh Kaun Thi?), 'Chalte Chalte' (Pakeezah), 'Aaj Phir Jeene Ki' (Guide), 'Hoonthon Pe Aisi Baat' (Jewel Thief) amongst others. In the 1990s, she sang songs for Chandni, Darr, Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Dil Se, Veer Zaara and many others.

Known as the 'Nightingale Of India', Lata Mangeshkar was bestowed with Bharat Ratna and Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was conferred by the French Government with their highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour in 2007. The Queen Of Melody was a recipient of three National Awards and multiple other awards.

Lata Mangeshkar's passing away has left a huge, irreplaceable void in Indian cinema. May her soul rest in peace!