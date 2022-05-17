LightsCameraJosh: Top Content Creators Enjoy Josh's Biggest Meetup In Varanasi

When it comes to content creation, Dailyhunt's desi app Josh has taken the industry by storm with its pool of creative talent. Right from serving piping hot viral content at just the click of a button to giving rising stars an opportunity in making their dreams come true, the short video app has been ticking all the right boxes.

Besides for teaming up with some of the biggest brands in the country, Josh has also been receiving appreciation for hosting smashing events which give content creators a chance to gather under one roof and have a blast.

After the blockbuster #LightsCameraJosh events in Hyderabad, Gurugram and Tamil Nadu, the home-grown app recently hosted another marvellous meet and greet for Bhojpuri language creators in Varanasi. It was graced by 200+ content creators, influencers and top celebrities.

The one-of-its-kind event gave community creators an opportunity to join hands with other creators and influencers.

Some of the celebrity Josh influencers who made their presence felt at the event include the following names-

1. Poonam Dubey

2. Rani Chaterjee

3. Komal Singh

4. Kshama Pandey

5. Khushboo Kumari

6. Akanksha Dubey

The Josh creators got a massive stage to showcase their talent, a glam room to gear up for the event, and content creation zones to create fun content and interact with the media. Magnificent Tron dancers unveiled the LCJ logo.

Adding grandeur to the event, popular singer Ritesh Pandey celebrated his birthday with the creators wherein the latter got a golden opportunity to interact with him. Talking about the highlights of the meet-up, the stage was lit by award ceremonies and stunning performances of the creators.

The attendees were delighted to interact with each other, meet their account managers and discuss the upcoming plans and campaigns of Josh. The DJ played some chartbuster music and the guests were treated to some finger-licking delicacies. At the end of the event, everyone returned home with smiling faces, good memories and surprise giveaways.

Can't wait to be a part of such fabulous events? Then join Josh right away.