LightsCameraJosh: Top Josh Creators Get Ready For The Biggest Meetup In Varanasi

Ever since Dailyhunt's popular short video app Josh made its debut, the world of content creation has never been the same. With its fresh approach and a pool of creative talents, the app has set new benchmarks in the market.

Launched in 2020, Josh has been successfully catering to the diverse tastes of the audience. It has viral, entertaining content just a click away! From watching latest videos of your favourite content creators, participating in fun-filled challenges to making your own cool content, the app is a perfect combination of learning and entertainment.

Apart from all these achievements, Josh has also caught everyone's attention for its smashing events which aim at breaking stereotypes and bringing talents from different segments under one roof. One such exceptional creation is #LightsCameraJosh, an event which helps budding creators and star influencers to join hands and give the audience a glimpse of their incredible talent.

After tasting blockbuster success in Hyderabad, Gurugram and Tamil Nadu, #LightsCameraJosh is back with a new edition and this time, the big surprise is meant for the audience up the North at the following venue.

Venue- Ananta Convention, Varanasi

Date- May 13, 2022

Time- 4-8 pm

The #LightsCameraJosh Varanasi edition will see the participation of 200+ creators with a collective clout of 25M on Instagram. Bhojpuri superstar Ritesh Pandey will be making a starry appearance at the event. Besides him, many celebrity Josh influencers will also be a part of #LightsCameraJosh Bhojpuri. Some of their names are as follows-

Ponam Dubey

Rani Chatterjee

Komal Singh

Kshama Pandey

Khushboo Kumari

Akanksha Dubey

Top Bhojpuri content creators like Pooja Chaudhary, Chandan Baba, Rakhi Pandey, Parul Gaurav, Jyotika Paswan, Rohini Srivastava, Nikita Bhardwaj and Radhika Singh will also be attending the event.

#LightsCameraJosh will begin with registration followed by grand welcome for the Josh content creators. They will be allocated with a pre-function area where they can create content and collaborate with fellow influencers. There will be media interactions and interview opportunities too. From flaunting style quotient at the red carpet to posing for the shutterbugs, #LightsCameraJosh Varanasi is going to be one-of-its-kind event which will be marked by the presence of celebrities.

Adding more glitter to the event will be the main stage performances and the award ceremony. The content creators will get a chance to have fun at the glam room and dance their hearts out with the DJ spinning some chartbuster music. They will also be treated to some scrumptious delicacies and beverages. Also, there are some surprise giveaways in store for the attendees.

To be a part of such exciting events, join Josh app right away!